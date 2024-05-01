PM requests prompt actions to fix consequences of accident in Dong Nai

The PM on May 1 signed a dispatch demanding prompt actions to deal with the consequences of a serious workplace accident that happened in a wood factory in the southern province of Dong Nai earlier the same day, as well as to support victims.

Leaders of the Dong Nai province People’s Committee visit an injured victim of the accident (Photo: SGGP)

The dispatch was sent to the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and chairpersons of the people's committees of the provinces and centrally-run cities, especially Dong Nai.

The accident occurred at 08:30 pm on May 1 at the factory of the Sunrise Wood Trading Co. Ltd in Vinh Cuu district, killing six people and injuring many others.

Right after learning about the accident, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and directed provincial leaders to come to the scene and instruct the fixing of its consequences.

The PM requested the head of the provincial People’s Committee to give timely support to the families of the deceased and assist the injured, while directing authorized agencies to clarify the reasons behind the incident and deal with the consequences, thus stabilizing the factory's production.

"It is necessary to define the responsibilities of organizations and individuals in the accident and strictly handle violations (if any)," the PM said.

Vietnamplus