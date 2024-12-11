PM orders faster implementation of social housing projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an official dispatch emphasising the urgent need to address obstacles hindering the progress of social housing projects.

Social housing apartments of Nam Long Residential Area in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7. The city plans to finish 13 projects providing 12,000 apartments by 2025. (Photo:VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an official dispatch emphasising the urgent need to address obstacles hindering the progress of social housing projects, aiming to enhance the effectiveness of social housing development and meet the growing demands of people.

To achieve the social housing development targets set in Directive No. 34-CT/TW of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Prime Minister called on ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, government bodies, Secretaries of provincial and municipal Party Committees, and Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees to implement decisively and effectively the tasks and solutions outlined in Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP dated March 11, 2023 which is expected to revive the real estate market, and the Government's resolutions and the Prime Minister’s directives.

They were also urged to adopt measures, include promoting decentralisation, streamlining administrative procedures, and creating favourable conditions for businesses to invest in social housing projects. These efforts are also aimed at ensuring beneficiaries can easily access social housing opportunities.

Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees were requested to urgently issue or propose regulations under their authority, as stipulated in the Land Law and the Law on Real Estate Business. They must review and revise existing legal documents to ensure compliance with the Land Law, the Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business, with a deadline for completion set at the end of the year.

Additionally, urban and industrial park planning schemes must be reviewed and supplemented to allocate sufficient land for social housing development, including dormitories for workers and housing for personnel of armed forces. Localities were asked to strictly adhere to regulations mandating land allocation for workers' housing in industrial parks and reserving 20 percent of residential land with completed technical infrastructure in commercial and urban projects for social housing development.

Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees were tasked with implementing the national plan to build at least 1 million social housing units for low-income earners and industrial workers during the 2021–2030 period. They were also required to meet the 2024 housing construction targets and integrate these targets into their five-year and annual socio-economic development plans.

They were urged to proactively allocate funding for land clearance and organise transparent auctions or bidding processes to select qualified investors with financial potential and technical expertise. Projects already underway should be expedited to ensure timely completion and early utilisation.

The Minister of Construction was directed to enhance training and dissemination efforts regarding the Housing Law, the Law on Real Estate Business, and related regulations.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment will collaborate with the Ministry of Construction to guide localities in land use planning and ensure sufficient land is available for social and worker housing projects.

The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam will work with relevant ministries and agencies to speed up the disbursement of VND120 trillion (US$4.7 billion) credit package for social housing and worker housing development.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha was assigned to oversee the implementation process, inspect progress, and address issues within his authority. Any challenges beyond his jurisdiction must be promptly reported to the Prime Minister.

