PM orders ensuring resources for IUU fishing combat

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministries and localities to ensure resources to fix limitations and shortcomings in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The leader on November 4 issued a dispatch to the ministers of agriculture and rural development, finance, transport, information and communications, justice, foreign affairs, public security and national defense, and the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of coastal cities and provinces over the issue.

In the dispatch, the PM stressed that progress has been made in the work over the past six years, yet limitations and shortcomings were revealed during the European Commission (EC)’s fourth inspection from October 10-18 such as illegal operations by fishing boats in foreign waters, unconcerted implementation of legal regulations in localities, and poor performance in traceability and the settlement of violations.

He also pointed to the causes behind the problems, mainly the negligence of many relevant management agencies and localities, and asked the ministers and chairpersons to raise their responsibility and resolved to have the EC’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed during its fifth inspection, slated for the second quarter of 2024.

Chinh emphasized the need to strictly handle organizations and individuals that commit violations, step up the communications work, amend and supplement relevant legal regulations, issue mechanisms and policies in support of fishermen’s livelihoods, and monitor fishing fleets.

Apart from a closer look at traceability, more attention should be paid to international cooperation, he said, suggesting negotiations and signing of hotlines between Vietnam and Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Inspections over the IUU combat must be carried out regularly, with results to be reported to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development by the 25th day of each month and then sent to the PM, who is also head of the National Steering Committee on IUU Fishing Prevention and Control.