PM orders enhanced security, traffic safety for upcoming National Day holiday

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has freshly issued a dispatch directing the strengthening of measures to ensure security, order, traffic safety, fire prevention, and food safety during the National Day holiday, which lasts from August 31 to September 3.

The dispatch, dated August 30, highlights that this year’s holiday is expected to see increasing travel and shopping demand, family visits, tourism, and service use. This poses potential risks including security and order challenges, criminal activities, social vices, fire hazards, accidents, traffic congestion, and food safety issues.

To address these concerns, the PM has instructed ministries, sectors, and localities to mobilise personnel and equipment on duty for constant monitoring and timely response, thus effectively implementing the PM's directives on maintaining security, order, fire safety, traffic management, and food safety.

The Ministry of Public Security has been tasked with monitoring the situation closely and deploying forces to combat and suppress crimes. It is also necessary to enhance public awareness and ensure compliance with fire safety regulations, especially in high-risk areas such as crowded tourist sites, venues for commemorative events, multi-story residential buildings, rental properties, and production-business establishments.

Additionally, the Ministry of Transport is responsible for ensuring the capacity, quality, and safety of passenger transport across road, rail, waterway, and air routes. The Ministry of Health, meanwhile, must strictly implement preventive measures against food poisoning, particularly in major cities, tourist areas, and collective kitchens.

The Ministry of Information and Communications as well as local authorities and the Government Office are also assigned relevant tasks within their jurisdiction.

