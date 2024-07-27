PM offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes on War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes, presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 27, on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and delegates offer incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes in the Dai Tu district of Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: SGGP)

The incense-offering ceremony took place at the National Relic Site 27/7 in Ban Co village, Hung Son town, Dai Tu district, where 300 officials, soldiers and people from all walks of life gathered on July 27, 1947, to hear President Ho Chi Minh's letter recognising the birth of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day. The site now stands as a memorial to martyrs nationwide.

Presenting gifts to veterans and martyrs’ families in Dai Tu district, PM Chinh said over the past 77 years, the Vietnamese Party and State have always provided special care and preferential treatment for war invalids, martyrs' families and revolution contributors, considering it an important and regular political task.

PM Pham Minh Chinh offers gifts to veterans and martyrs’ families. (Photo: SGGP)

He hailed them as war heroes who also excelled in education, labour and production. Their contributions to national construction and defence, he said, made them exemplary models for the youth to admire, learn from and follow.

The leader also urged localities, agencies, and organisations to launch more practical activities to honour those who devoted their lives to the cause of national liberation and reunification.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In the afternoon, the PM visited the National Relic Site of Company 915, Battalion 91 Bac Thai in Thai Nguyen City. There, he offered incense to 60 volunteer youth martyrs who fell on the night of December 24, 1972, while on duty.

PM Chinh also visited a space displaying the “Flame of Company 915”, highlighting its role in the national liberation struggle and its enduring legacy as a heroic epic for current and future generations.

Vietnamplus