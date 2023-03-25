PM inspects construction progress of terminal 2 at Phu Bai airport

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 24 led a high-ranking delegation to inspect the progress of construction projects of the of terminal T2 project of Phu Bai international airport in Thua Thien – Hue Province.

The terminal has a total construction area of around 22,380 square meters and is designed to serve five million passengers per year, including four domestic visitors and one million international arrivals, and 2,500 travelers during peak hours. The work is expected to boost the socio-economic, tourism and service development of the province and neighboring localities.

According to the project management board, after 20 months of starting the construction, the total work volume at the construction site has reached 95 percent while the aircraft parking expansion got 100 percent completion. The Project Management Board is urgently urging the contractors to complete the work to conduct a test run. The terminal is scheduled to be put into operation in April.

The Prime Minister asked relevant departments and units to promptly solve problems, and improve and complete the taxiway system, infrastructure and roads linking the airport to ensure safe and convenient transport.

He also delegated the local authorities to closely monitor the project to provide timely instruction.

The Prime Minister asked competent units to complete the procedures for granting permits and certificates, arranging human resources, making preparations for a test run and opening to public travel on the death anniversary of Hung Kings, the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1)