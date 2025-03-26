PM hosts official welcome ceremony for Singaporean counterpart

While in Vietnam, Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong is also scheduled to meet with senior leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and National Assembly, as well as participate in several other engagements.

Official ceremony for the visiting Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong and his spouse in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted an official welcome ceremony for visiting Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong and his spouse at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on Wednesday morning.

The visit, on March 25 and 26, follows just over a week after Party General Secretary To Lam’s trip to Singapore, during which the two nations elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It marks Wong’s first official trip to Vietnam on his post, aiming to further implement the outcomes of Party General Secretary To Lam's visit and deepen bilateral cooperation under the newly established framework.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomed Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong at the official welcome ceremony on March 26. (photo: VNA)

At the ceremony, Vietnamese students presented flowers to the Singaporean guests. The two PMs stood on the honour platform as the national anthems of both countries were being played, and then reviewed the honour guard of the Vietnam People’s Army, watched a ceremonial parade, and introduced their respective high-level delegations.

Following the welcome ceremony, the leaders proceeded to official talks. Before their discussions, they visited a photo exhibition showcasing the landscapes, people, and strong ties between Vietnam and Singapore, organized by the Government Office and Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong review the guards of honour. (Photo: VNA)

While in Vietnam, PM Lawrence Wong is also scheduled to meet with senior leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and National Assembly, as well as participate in several other engagements.

After 52 years of diplomatic relations, Vietnam-Singapore ties are at an exceptional phase of growth, particularly following the Vietnamese Party chief’s recent visit to Singapore. Political trust continues to strengthen, while economic and investment cooperation remains robust.

The two nations frequently exchange high-level delegations and collaborate closely in regional and international forums.

Over the past three decades, more than 21,000 mid- and senior-level Vietnamese officials have participated in training activities under the Singapore Cooperation Program. Additionally, the Vietnamese community in Singapore currently numbers around 20,000.

Overview of the official welcome for Singapore's Government leader at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

