PM commends people with good initiatives

The Prime Minister commended 33 collectives, 46 authors, and groups of authors with good initiatives who are shining examples for the emulation movement ‘Good workers, creative workers’ of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the closing ceremony to honor outstanding collectives and individuals in the 1 Million Initiatives program organized by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor this afternoon in Hanoi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang said that following the success of the Program of 75,000 initiatives to overcome difficulties launched in Workers' Month 2021, responding to the emulation movement ‘Vietnamese people unite to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic’ launched by the Prime Minister on August 14, 2021, the 1 Million Initiatives program was launched by the Presidium of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor at the end of 2021.

This program is implemented at an important time when the machinery of the state and all Vietnamese people with the highest determination drastically deploy solutions to prevent the pandemic while maintaining the country's socio-economic development.

There were more than 2.4 million entries sent to the program organizer which is estimated to bring about a value of more than VND33,000 billion (US$1,354,392,232).

Therefore, the Presidium of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor commends the more than 2 million union members, workers, officials, and laborers who have submitted their initiatives to participate in the program. The federation chairman congratulated the 354 outstanding collectives and individuals rewarded by the trade union, especially the 33 collectives, 46 outstanding authors and groups of authors nationwide who were honored and rewarded at the honor ceremony on the afternoon of October 8.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council and Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang, Vice Chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, presented honorable awards to 9 authors and groups of authors with particularly excellent initiatives.

Speaking at the honor ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that more than 2 years ago, in the context of the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong made an appeal to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to the appeal of Vietnam’s General Secretary, the country strived for the highest effort in preventing the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor has taken the initiative to respond and concretize the special emulation movement with the Program of 1 Million Initiatives.

The program has received many initiatives in the fields of health, education, information technology application, administrative reform to specific initiatives in the production activities of people from every walk of life.