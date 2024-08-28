PM Chinh assigns responsibilities to his deputies

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision on assigning the duties to Deputy Prime Ministers, following the appointment of three new ones by the National Assembly earlier this week.

Newly-elected Deputy Prime Ministers Nguyen Hoa Binh, Ho Duc Phoc and Bui Thanh Son (Photo:VNA)

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh is assigned to supervise and direct areas related to investment planning; forecasting and macroeconomic management policies; development of types of enterprises; collective economy and cooperatives; preventing crime, smuggling and trade fraud; anti-corruption work; inspection and settlement of complaints and denunciations; ethnic and religious affairs; regular issues on emulation - rewards, administrative reform, digital transformation; amnesty; judicial reform; and coordination between the Government and the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuracy. He will direct the implementation of the work of the Government when the Prime Minister is absent and when authorised by the PM, and approve the investment policy on the projects in the fields he is assigned.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha is in charge of monitoring and directing the areas of transport; construction; natural resources and environment; climate change; agriculture and rural development, new rural construction; flood and storm prevention, search and rescue; national master plan, regional planning, provincial planning; national key projects, basic construction investment projects in assigned fields; economic zones, industrial zones, export processing zones; and general mechanisms and policies on bidding. He will approve the investment policy on the projects in the fields he is assigned.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM Le Thanh Long takes charge of directing the work concerning institutional building, and building a socialist rule-of-law state; handling international disputes and complaints; education, training and vocational training; labour, employment and social issues; hunger eradication and poverty reduction; culture; tourism; physical education and sports; and health, population, family and children. He will approve the investment policy on the projects in the fields he is assigned.

Deputy PM Ho Duc Phoc is responsible for overseeing and directing the areas of finance, pricing; monetary policy and banking; capital market and securities market; financial investment; state reserves; state budget expenditures; issuance of government bonds and treasury bonds; wage policy and social insurance; restructuring of state-owned enterprises; general mechanisms and policies on public asset management; and information and communications. He will approve the investment policy on the projects in the fields he is assigned, and still serves as the Minister of Finance until the competent authority completes the process of appointing a new finance minister of finance in line with regulations.

Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son is in charge of areas regarding diplomacy and foreign relations; official development assistance (ODA) and mobilisation of concessional loans; foreign non-governmental aid, foreign non-governmental organisations; international integration; negotiations and implementation of bilateral and multilateral international commitments; foreign direct investment (FDI) and Vietnam's investments abroad; Vietnam's relations with international and regional organisations; border issues and matters related to the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) and islands; affairs concerning overseas Vietnamese and foreigners in Vietnam; human rights issues; industry; trade - import and export; oil reserve and supply, logistics services; energy security; and science and technology. He also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to performing the duties outlined above, the Deputy PMs will take other tasks authorised by the PM.

The decision takes effect from August 28, 2024.

VNA