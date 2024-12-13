PM calls for enhanced traffic safety measures nationwide

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an official dispatch, highlighting critical steps that ministries, sectors and localities must take to reduce traffic accidents and strengthen road safety regulations.

PM Pham Minh Chinh issues an official dispatch, asking ministries and sectors to take critical steps to strengthen road safety regulations. (Photo: VNA)

In the official dispatch, the PM acknowledges significant progress in recent years, noting a substantial decrease in traffic-related fatalities and notable improvements in enforcing traffic laws. Key achievements include strict actions against overloaded vehicles, trucks with unauthorised modifications, and drivers operating under the influence of alcohol.

However, traffic congestion remains a constant challenge in major cities and key national highways while traffic safety measures have not been carried out regularly and drastically in several regions.

PM Chinh ordered ministers, leaders of ministerial-level agencies and governmental agencies, as well as chairpersons of People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to complete specific roadmaps for the effective implementation of the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, and the Law on Road Traffic, ensuring that guidance documents to bring into full play the laws are carried out harmoniously from January 1, 2025.

They must enhance inspections, detect and mete out strict punishments for any Party organisations, members and officials that violate related policies from the Party and State, the Government leader stated, stressing that they must propose measures to improve the responsibilities of organisations and individuals during the implementation process.

Additionally, due attention must be given to the communications work to raise public awareness of traffic safety and order, contributing to building traffic safety culture, and acceleration of digital transformation and application of scientific and technological advancements in traffic management.

Plans and strategies to prevent traffic accidents and maintain traffic order and safety to serve the people during the New Year, the Lunar New Year and spring festivals 2025.

The Ministry of Public Security was tasked with directing competent agencies and localities to intensify traffic patrols, focusing on critical violations such as drunk driving, overloaded vehicles, and illegal transport services.

The Ministry of Transport was asked to step up infrastructure development, identify and address traffic accident-prone zones, and improve driver training and vehicle inspection processes.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education and Training must join hands with the Ministry of Public Security and the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to enhance traffic safety education at schools.

The Ministry of Information and Communications is responsible for leading public awareness campaigns, capitalising on media channels, and directing network service providers to promote traffic safety culture and legal compliance.

Vietnamplus