PM attends groundbreaking ceremony for national exhibition center

Conglomerate Vingroup broke ground on the National Exhibition Center in the outlying district of Dong Anh, Hanoi on August 30 in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The 90-hectare facility will be among the top 10 largest exhibition centers in the world, and is expected to become a "new wonder" of the capital city that will kick-start the vibrant “Expo” economy. The project, a key national one in the trade and service sector, is developed as a replacement for the exhibition center in downtown Giang Vo district.

The center, similar to the Dubai Expo of the United Arab Emirates, Frankfurt of Germany, and Fiera Milano of Italy, will be a destination for global trade events and exhibitions, helping domestic and foreign enterprises to connect, and promote trade, while contributing to the capital city’s economic growth.

It will feature a wide range of supporting works such as commercial and service areas, high-rise office buildings, and a five-star hotel.

