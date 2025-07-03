Architectural plans must ensure motorbike parking space

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has submitted a draft regulation on the use of motorcycles and substandard and non-motorized vehicles for passenger and cargo transport in the city to the municipal People’s Committee.

According to the draft, the regulation encourages operators who transport passengers and goods using motorbikes or non-motorized vehicles to join cooperatives and associations. Organizations and units are encouraged to use environmentally friendly vehicles to reduce emissions, while businesses are urged to utilize premises that allow for designated pick-up and drop-off zones. These spaces should ensure convenient connectivity to transportation infrastructure and comply with traffic safety requirements.

The Department of Construction, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones, reviews and identifies restricted areas and operating times of motorcycles and substandard and non-motorized vehicles used for the commercial transport of passengers and goods.

In particular, when approving architectural projects, it is necessary to ensure general parking planning and separate parking arrangements for motorcycles and substandard and non-motorized vehicles for passenger and cargo transport in public areas. The People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones have also been instructed to develop and manage public parking facilities in accordance with regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has launched instructions for the registration and issuance of license plates, controlling and handling violations according to regulations, and coordinating with the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones, along with relevant agencies, to direct management units to use parking spots for motorcycles and substandard and non-motorized vehicles for passenger and cargo transport while also implementing regulations on traffic safety and fire prevention.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh