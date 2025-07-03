Business

Economy

Architectural plans must ensure motorbike parking space

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has submitted a draft regulation on the use of motorcycles and substandard and non-motorized vehicles for passenger and cargo transport in the city to the municipal People’s Committee.

According to the draft, the regulation encourages operators who transport passengers and goods using motorbikes or non-motorized vehicles to join cooperatives and associations. Organizations and units are encouraged to use environmentally friendly vehicles to reduce emissions, while businesses are urged to utilize premises that allow for designated pick-up and drop-off zones. These spaces should ensure convenient connectivity to transportation infrastructure and comply with traffic safety requirements.

The Department of Construction, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones, reviews and identifies restricted areas and operating times of motorcycles and substandard and non-motorized vehicles used for the commercial transport of passengers and goods.

In particular, when approving architectural projects, it is necessary to ensure general parking planning and separate parking arrangements for motorcycles and substandard and non-motorized vehicles for passenger and cargo transport in public areas. The People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones have also been instructed to develop and manage public parking facilities in accordance with regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security has launched instructions for the registration and issuance of license plates, controlling and handling violations according to regulations, and coordinating with the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones, along with relevant agencies, to direct management units to use parking spots for motorcycles and substandard and non-motorized vehicles for passenger and cargo transport while also implementing regulations on traffic safety and fire prevention.

Related News
By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

motorbike parking space passenger and cargo transport Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn