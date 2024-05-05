National

PM approves Southeast region master plan with vision to 2050

SGGP

PM Pham Minh Chinh on May 4 signed Decision No. 370/QD-TTg approving the Southeast region master plan in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

tphcm-16726501373541473396704-4213.jpg.jpg
A corner of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The planning scope of the region includes the entire administrative boundaries of HCMC and five provinces including Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc, and Tay Ninh.

Under the plan, the Southeast region will be developed into a civilized and modern area with a development industry, high income, and a material and spiritual life that takes a leading position in the country. The area will have the largest driving force of growth in the country, dynamic development, and a high growth rate.

It will also be promoted as a center for science, technology, innovation and creativity, high-tech industry, logistics, and an international financial center with high competitiveness in the region and a prominent position in Southeast Asia and development that is on par with major cities in the Asian region.

By 2050, the Southeast region will become a developed area with high income, strong economic potential, and a modern economic structure. It will be a center for science, technology, innovation and creativity, high-tech industry, logistics, and an international financial center ranking among the group of top financial centers in the region and the world.

The region will have modern and comprehensive infrastructure, a Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate of 7.5 percent per year in the 2031-2050 period, and a GRDP per capita of US$ 54,000 by 2050.

The plan focuses on developing the dynamic Southern region (the national dynamic region) into the leading economic center of the country and Southeast Asia, building HCMC into a smart and modern city linking urban areas with adequate competitiveness, regional and international integration capacity, and important role in the urban network of the region.

In addition, the project also pays attention to forming and developing economic corridors, especially the North-South economic corridor, the Moc Bai - HCMC - Bien Hoa - Vung Tau economic corridor, and industrial-urban-service belts linked to Ring Roads 3 and 4 of HCMC, connecting seaports, airports, international border gates, major trading hubs, urban areas, economic centers, and providing the basis for restructuring regional development space.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Southeast region master plan Dong Nai Binh Duong Ba Ria-Vung Tau Binh Phuoc HCMC Tay Ninh international financial center North-South economic corridor

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn