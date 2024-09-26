Plan to implement Vietnam-Thailand mutual judicial assistance agreement issued

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has signed a decision approving a plan to implement the agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters between Vietnam and Thailand.

The objective of the plan is to ensure the effective implementation of the deal, while supporting prosecuting agencies to properly resolve civil cases with foreign factors, improving the effectiveness of cooperation in the field of civil judicial assistance between the two countries, contributing to promoting civil and commercial exchanges between the two countries.

The plan defines five major tasks, including notifying the Thai side of information about the Vietnamese contact person as prescribed in Clause 4, Article 4 of the agreement within the third quarter of this year.

Communications and training on the agreement will be conducted to raise awareness of the deal for staff in charge of judicial assistance at courts, civil judgement enforcement agencies and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, according to the plan.

It also clarifies the need to provide guidance on preparing judicial entrustment dossiers, upgrading the database system to monitor and manage dossiers requesting judicial assistance to serve the reporting and statistical work on implementation status.

Requests for authorisation from competent Thai authorities to Vietnam as well as judicial authorisation files from competent Vietnamese authorities to Thailand will be received, processed and implemented, while relevant agencies will be informed about papers and documents issued and certified by competent authorities of the two countries that are exempt from consular legalisation according to Article 10 of the agreement.

The plan also specifies issues related to the exchange of information between central judicial agencies of the two sides as well as the evaluation of the agreement’s implementation.

In the decision, Deputy PM Son assigned the Ministry of Justice to coordinate with ministries, sectors and agencies to implement this plan, and report to the Prime Minister when requested.

Vietnamplus