Plan for mutual recognition of int’l driving permits between VN-Korea approved

Vietnamese government has approved the plan for mutual recognition of international driving permits between Vietnam and Korea.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has just signed the Decision No. 163/QD-TTg approving the plan to implement the agreement between the Government of Vietnam and the Government of Korea on mutual recognition of international driving licenses.

The plan will effectively implement the provisions of the agreement between the Government of Vietnam and the Government of Korea on mutual recognition of international driving licenses in accordance with the principles of the Constitution and the laws of Vietnam.

Moreover, the two countries will perfect and strengthen coordination mechanisms while the responsibilities of relevant ministries and agencies for recognition of Korean driver's licenses and violation punishment are verified clearly.

The agreement between the two governments on mutual recognition of international driving licenses was signed on July 16, 2023 and took effect from July 23, 2023.

The signing of the agreement aims to facilitate people-to-people friendly exchanges, especially efforts to expand tourism cooperation as well as strengthen tourism exchange activities between the two countries, further promoting bilateral relations in economic and trade cooperation.

Each country will recognize international driving licenses issued by the other country in the agreement’s classes for a maximum time of one year from the date of entry of nationals from the other country provided that licenses are still valid and drivers can present them with the corresponding national driving license.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan