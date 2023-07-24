Phu Quoc Police crack down on gambling, illegal drug possession

The police are having a crackdown on criminal activities in Phu Quoc City, said Colonel Diep Van The, Deputy Director of the Kien Giang Provincial Police Department.

Accordingly, since the night of July 22, Task Force 108 of the Kien Giang Provincial Police Department has coordinated with professional units of the Ministry of Public Security to organize a campaign carrying out a crackdown on criminals in ​​​​Phu Quoc City.

On their first night, the patrol force discovered that Dai Viet Security - Bodyguard Company (headquartered in Ben Tram Hamlet, Cua Duong Commune) was operating illegally. This company also equipped staff with police helmets and equipment without authorization.

Besides, upon checking a car carrying 4 people, the police found that 2 out of 4 people were positive for drugs (there were also two plastic bags containing white crystals - suspected of being methamphetamine). Driver Le Quoc Khanh (34 years old, living in Hanoi), who had a previous conviction for robbery, confessed that the plastic bag contained methamphetamine.

Checking guesthouse House No 1 (Duong Dong Ward), the patrol team discovered a casino with 8 people (aged 18 to 30) playing Poker.

According to the representative of Phu Quoc City People's Committee, although the craze for Phu Quoc property has diminished, security in the area remains unstable, as criminals still cling to the place to operate loan sharks, protection rackets on restaurants or karaoke bars, and land dispute settlement.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Deputy Minister of Public Security (directly engaged in directing Phu Quoc City’s crime crackdown), suggested the functional forces carefully identify criminals to take appropriate and effective measures for criminal prevention and suppression. The local police must continue to promote the effectiveness of prevention work, and base the local and criminal management on fundamental professional procedure, ensuring that 100 percent of the subjects under surveillance have management records.