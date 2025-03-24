Phu Cat Airport’s runway No. 2 requires 4.1 mln cubic meters of fill materials

Binh Dinh Province urged the early commencement of Phu Cat Airport’s Runway No. 2 which was scheduled to start works in August 2025.

Chairman of the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee Pham Anh Tuan provided the information.

Currently, the biggest challenge for the project is the large volume of fill material needed for the runway foundation being around 4.1 million cubic meters.

With the province's current filling capacity, it will take four months to complete the foundation work, followed by six months to construct the runway, aligning with the project's 10-month construction target.

The Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee has approved and allocated two material mines in Cat Lam Commune, Phu Cat District to supply fill materials for the project. Among them, the Hon Quyt mountain soil mine, in Thuan Phong Hamlet, Cat Lam Commune is the main mine, covering an area of 85.6 hectares.

The Phu Cat Airport upgrade and expansion project has a total investment of VND3.25 trillion (US$126 million).

Of which, the construction of Runway No. 2 is part of Phase 1, with a length of 3,000 meters, designed to accommodate Code C aircraft (such as A320, A321) and capable of receiving Boeing 787, 777, and A350 planes.

The project affects 422 households and six organizations, requiring the acquisition of 87.5 hectares of land.

By Ngoc Oai-Translated by Huyen Huong