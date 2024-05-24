Culture/art

Photo exhibition “Hai Phong – France Heritage” opens in HCMC

The photo exhibition featuring the urban planning of Hai Phong City through various periods was opened this morning at Lam Son Park in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

At photo exhibition space (Photo: Quynh Yen)

The exhibition, named “Hai Phong – France Heritage”, has been hosted by the People’s Committee of Hai Phong City in collaboration with the France-Vietnam Academy of Architecture and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

With the theme of “Architectural heritage today, prosperity for tomorrow”, the photo exhibition showcases 65 albums consisting of 570 photos.

The event is part of the activities to mark the 51st anniversary of the Vietnam- France diplomatic relations (1973 – 2024) and the 11 years of the strategic partnership between the two nations (2013 – 2024).

Grégory Charles Robert, Vice Consul General of France to Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: Quynh Yen)

Founded in 1888, Hai Phong City has a rich development history for more than a century with the ups and downs of history.

The city of Hai Phong has owned many construction works highlighting the tectonic concept of French architecture, reflecting the interference of the two cultures of France and Vietnam in Hai Phong City.

Director of Hai Phong City Department of External Affairs Nguyen Thi Bich Dung speaks at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: Quynh Yen)

Attending and speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of Hai Phong City Department of External Affairs Nguyen Thi Bich Dung indicated that the photo exhibition aimed at providing information and documentary to domestic and international friends about the urban planning in Hai Phong City during various periods.

By Quynh Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong

