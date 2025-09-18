Business

Petrol prices edge up in September 18 adjustment

Since the start of 2025, fuel prices in the country have gone through 39 adjustments. The price of RON95 gasoline has increased 22 times and decreased 17 times, while that of diesel has risen 20 times, fallen 18 times, and remained unchanged once.

gia-xang-dau-3010-6363.jpg
The retail prices of petrol rise slightly from 3pm on September 18. (Photo: VNA)

The retail prices of petrol rose slightly from 3pm on September 18 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance amidst fluctuations in international oil prices, exchange rate volatility, and existing regulatory frameworks.

Under the new pricing structure, E5RON92 biofuel is sold for no more than VND19,986 (US$0.76) per liter, representing an increase of VND230 from the previous base price. This keeps the fuel VND622 per liter cheaper than RON95-III gasoline, which is set at the maximum price of VND20,608 per liter, up VND208.

Meanwhile, the ceiling prices for diesel 0.05S, kerosene, and mazut 180CST 3.5S are VND18,705, VND18,544 and VND15,130 per liter, going up VND62, VND176 and VND40 respectively.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for any of the fuel categories.

VNA

