Pepper, durian farmers need to protect crops from unseasonal rains

Pepper and durian farmers in the Southern region are recommended to monitor and take measures to protect their crops from ongoing unseasonable rains.

Pepper farmers in the Southern region need to closely monitor the rainfall to proactively protect their pepper plants. (Photo: SGGPO)

The National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting reported that temperatures in the Northern and North-Central regions from December 4 would become warmer ranging from 19 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius.

The Center for Hydro-meteorological Technology Application under the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration informed that the Southern region would suffer from showers at nighttime with average temperature between 23 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius from December 5 to December 8.

Currently, farmers in the Southeastern region are busy growing pepper plants which need soil moisture of about 70 percent -90 percent. However, soil moisture in some places of Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province has been measured at only 37 percent.

Therefore, meteorologists recommended pepper farmers in the Southeastern region, especially Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province to provide enough water for pepper plants to ensure pepper quality.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern region’s durian trees are in the period of flowering and fruiting. Young durian trees do not need high humidity so farmers should moderate water and remove grass.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

