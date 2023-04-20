People-to-people exchange between Vietnam, Netherlands enhanced

Hanoi-based Thuy Loi University and Vietnam-Netherlands Friendship and Cooperation Association on April 19 organsied a ceremony to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The celebration was attended by the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam, Kees van Baar, representatives of ministries, sectors, management agencies, research and training institutions, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, and Dutch businesses in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Professor Dao Xuan Hoc, chairman of the association, said that over the past 50 years, the relationship between the two countries has been growing fruitfully and effectively. Now, the two nations are partners focusing on promoting trade and investment ties and have made many achievements, for the benefit of their people.

Hoc said that the Netherlands' in-depth contributions in terms of agricultural technology and enterprises, including the development of high-quality seeds and improving the quality of Vietnamese agricultural products, have helped Vietnam get achievements in agriculture.

He said that this year, the Vietnam - Netherlands Friendship and Cooperation Association celebrated its 10th founding anniversary (January 29, 2013-2023) and that the association is actively coordinating with relevant units, localities, universities, and the Dutch Embassy to enhance understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the people of the two countries.

At the celebration, participants recalled their memories which have contributed to the cooperation outcomes between Vietnam and the Netherlands and look forward to further cooperation.

On this occasion, the university and the association organised a technical seminar on irrigation, disaster prevention and control, and climate change which aims to summarise and exchange technical solutions for coast protection. The university is an important coordinating agency for technical cooperation in the field of water resources, natural disaster prevention, and control between Vietnam and the Netherlands.

Over the past 20 years, Dutch regulatory agencies, universities, research institutions, and businesses have worked closely with the Vietnamese university in the study, training and implementation of projects, and transfer of the projects’ results to the community.