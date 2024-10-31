People gather by the shore to hunt for clams – heavenly gift

Residents in Thinh Loc Commune and Loc Ha Town, the North Central province of Ha Tinh, have gathered by the shore to hunt for clams which they consider heavenly gift.

Following the recent effects of storm No. 6 (Trami), numerous clam species have been washed ashore by the waves in Thinh Loc c ommune and Loc Ha town in Ha Tinh Province’s Loc Ha District. This phenomenon has attracted many individuals eager to catch the creatures which they consider heavenly gift.

From the afternoon of October 30 to the morning of October 31, hundreds of residents from Thinh Loc and Thach Kim communes, as well as Loc Ha town, equipped themselves with various tools and converged on the coastal areas of Thinh Loc commune and Loc Ha town to harvest clams that had been brought ashore by the storm's waves.

On this morning, the coastline, which stretches for several kilometers from Loc Ha town to Thinh Loc commune, was bustling with groups of people. They utilized nets, baskets, buckets, pots, and sacks to collect an assortment of razor clams, blood cockles, open cockles, and mussels that had been washed up by the sea.

In addition to those collecting live clams that had been washed ashore, numerous others, predominantly robust men, ventured into the sea approximately 20 to 50 meters from the coastline, where the water depth ranged from 30 to 60 centimeters. They employed rakes exceeding one meter in length, equipped with bags attached to nets, to extract clams buried beneath the sand.

After approximately 10 to 15 minutes, once the nets were filled with live clams intermingled with shells and debris, these people swiftly transported their catch to the shore, where they deposited the clams into piles. Meanwhile, on the beach, their family members gathered to sort the live clams into sacks. This activity occurred regularly and persistently over several hours.

A 56-year-old resident named Nguyen Van Hai in Loc Ha District revealed that upon learning of the abundance of clams washed ashore, he, along with his wife and children, arrived at 5:30 a.m. on October 31 with sacks and nets to collect clams both on the surface and underwater. After more than four hours of effort, the family successfully gathered over 120 kilograms of various clam species. In addition to retaining some for personal use, the family planned to sell the clams at the local market to raise their income.

From the afternoon and evening of October 30 until noon on October 31, many beachgoers collected dozens to hundreds of kilos of various clams. Those who gathered large amounts sold them to traders on the beach or at markets and seafood restaurants, while those with smaller hauls took them home or gifted them to relatives. This lucky catch following recent storms has provided significant income for many households in the district.

Vice Chairman Tran Van Quy of the People's Committee of Thinh Loc Commune noted that after storm No. 6 and strong high tides, blood cockles, razor clams, shellfish, and mussels began washing ashore in Loc Ha Town.

By the evening of October 30 and morning of October 31, cockles continued to drift ashore in large numbers across Yen Dinh, Yen Diem, Nam Son, Hong Thinh, Quang Trung, and Hoa Binh villages in Thinh Loc Commune, with the highest concentrations in Hoa Binh, Yen Dinh, and Nam Son villages.

Upon hearing the news, numerous people from within and outside the area quickly brought their tools to the beach to gather clams. It’s estimated that over 30 tons of clams have been collected so far, sold at prices ranging from VND20,000 to over VND30,000 per kilogram, depending on the type. Many individuals earn millions of Vietnamese dong per session, with families of 3-4 people making VND2 million-VND3 million or more each time.

According to Vice Chairman Tran Van Quy, after each storm season, rough seas, or monsoons, strong tides bring various types of clams ashore in Thinh Loc Commune and Loc Ha town, over a 10km stretch. During this period, people collect clams to sell and use, generating significant economic income, which brings them joy and excitement.

By Duong Quang – Translated By Anh Quan