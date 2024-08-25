People evacuated as floods and deadly landslides hit Ha Giang

Family members of 14 households were evacuated after heavy rains hammered the region over the weekend, triggering floods and deadly landslides, said the People's Committee of Dong Van District of Ha Giang Province

People are evacuated as floods and deadly landslides hit Ha Giang Province

The district administration reported that the area has been experiencing prolonged heavy rainfall in recent days, increasing the risk of landslides in several localities. Therefore, the local government must evacuate people from high risk areas to safer shelters.

Along with the urgent evacuation of households in Thien Huong village, the District People's Committee has directed administrations in communes and towns to assess areas at high risk of landslides, and to disseminate information to warn residents and guide them to evacuate from dangerous areas.

According to a preliminary report from the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Bac Quang District, due to prolonged heavy rainfall from yesterday night to the morning of August 25, the district experienced severe flooding leaving three casualties and significant damage to property, crops, public works, and roads.

The Bang river rises

In related news, heavy rain yesterday continued battering Cao Bang City, causing the Bang and Hien rivers to rise; consequently, houses in many riverside residential areas in Cao Bang City and Hoa An district were submerged under up to one meter of water. The volume of water from upstream has not decreased compared to the previous day, exacerbating the flooding.

A total of 462 houses were affected, including one house that completely collapsed due to a landslide in Nuoc Hai town while 407 households were inundated with less than one meter of water, and 54 houses suffered landslides. Some 1,319.79 hectares of crops have been submerged. Transportation in the district was also severely affected as 69 roads experienced landslides and three irrigation works were damaged.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy