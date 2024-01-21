Peach blossoms, kumquats thrive in Northern region

Due to favorable weather conditions, most types of ornamental flowers intended for the Tet market in Hanoi and the Northern region are ensured to be of high quality and ready for display at the spring flower markets.

Due to favorable weather conditions, most types of ornamental flowers, including peach blossoms, kumquat trees, daffodil, gerbera, chrysanthemums, yellow apricot blossoms, and dahlia, intended for the Tet market in Hanoi and the Northern region, are ensured to be of high quality and ready for display at the spring flower markets.

Currently, Hanoi's peach blossoms are in bud, showing no signs of early blooming as in previous years. Ornamental kumquat trees grown in provinces like Hung Yen, Hai Duong, and Nam Dinh are displaying beautiful fruits and leaves. Traders have started to survey market prices for trading in many places. The Tay Ho Flower Market in Hanoi has been lively for almost a week. It is anticipated that in approximately 9-10 days, starting from the 20th of the twelfth lunar month, flower markets in Hanoi will be more crowded.

The Hanoi People's Committee has directed the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the Hanoi Promotion Agency, to coordinate with districts in organizing 83 spring flower markets for the Year of the Dragon. These flower markets will be in operation from January 20 (the 10th of the twelfth lunar month) until 8:00 p.m. on February 9 (the evening of the 30th of the twelfth lunar month) for people to purchase Tet ornamental flowers.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Chi, Deputy Head of the Permanent Office of the New-style Rural Area Development Program Coordination Office of Hanoi, the city plans to host the first "Peach Blossom, Ornamental Kumquat, and OCOP Products Festival for the Year of the Dragon 2024" in Nhat Tan Ward, Tay Ho District, Hanoi, from January 26 to February 1. The anticipated scale of the festival covers approximately 7,000 square meters, featuring 100 booths and exhibition areas. The event aims to showcase and promote peach blossoms, ornamental kumquats, ornamental plants, and OCOP products from Hanoi and various regions across the country.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Nha