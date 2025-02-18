Patient saved after 90-minute cardiac arrest in Quang Binh

Dr. Nguyen Duc Cuong, Director of Vietnam-Cuba Hospital in Quang Binh Province, on February 17, reported that a stroke patient who suffered cardiac arrest for 90 minutes was miraculously saved and is now gradually recovering.

H. is saved after 90-minute cardiac arrest from stroke.

Accordingly, the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital admitted Pham Van H. (born in 1966, from Xuan Kieu Hamlet, Quang Xuan Commune, Quang Trach District) in a deep coma with cardiac arrest lasting 90 minutes on February 9.

According to the patient’s family, Pham Van H. went to work as a construction worker and collapsed upon arriving at the site on the morning of February 9. His family immediately took him to Bac Quang Binh General Hospital, where doctors confirmed a complete cardiac arrest due to a stroke. After three defibrillation attempts and 90 minutes of emergency care, the patient was transferred to the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital for specialized treatment.

In the Intensive Care and Toxicology Department, doctors provided intensive treatment, and the patient’s heart began to recover. However, they later identified rhabdomyolysis and anuria, severe complications that could lead to kidney failure.

The patient was immediately placed on emergency dialysis, undergoing four sessions to eliminate toxins from the body. With intensive treatment, the patient’s condition gradually improved, becoming alert and able to stop using vasopressor medication.

After several days of treatment, the patient was fully conscious, with healthy, pink skin, stable blood pressure, normal breathing, and well-ventilated lungs. "This is considered a remarkable case of survival, demonstrating the close coordination between medical teams and the high level of expertise of the doctors and medical staff," said Nguyen Van Cuong, a family member of the patient.

Dr. Nguyen Duc Cuong explained that the patient had a congenital heart condition and experienced a stroke and cardiac arrest for 90 minutes due to overexertion. Fortunately, timely emergency care saved his life. However, to prevent future incidents, the patient is being transferred to Hue for the implantation of an automatic cardiac defibrillator.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan