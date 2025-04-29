Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Reunification Day

The delegation solemnly expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, State, National Assembly, Government, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee lay wreaths and paid tribute at the mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh on the morning of April 29. (Photo: SGGP)

A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, State, National Assembly, Government, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute at the mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh on the morning of April 29, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

Among those attending the ceremony were Politburo members: Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh.

The delegation solemnly expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. The late leader devoted his entire life to the service of the people and the country, leading the Party and the people to glorious victories.

At the tribute (Photo: SGGP)

Following the tribute, the delegation laid wreaths and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street near the mausoleum.

Earlier the same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee, Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People's Council, and People's Committee of Hanoi also visited the mausoleum and the monument to pay their respects.

