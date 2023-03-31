Party leader receives China’s Guangxi official

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong received Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Hanoi on March 31 during his visit to Vietnam.

Welcoming the Chinese official and the delegation of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Trong said their visit is a specific activity that contributes to realizing the common perception between the senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, opening up a new phase in cooperation between the two countries and their border localities.

Trong thanked the Chinese Party, Government, and people for their support to Vietnam in the past struggle for independence and the building of socialism today.

Emphasizing that Guangxi is a locality with deep ties with Vietnam in terms of revolutionary history, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hailed the Guangxi Party Committee, government, and people for preserving relic sites related to President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese revolution in Guangxi.

Trong expressed his delight at the new developments in the relations between the two Parties and the two countries over the past time. Particularly, the relationship between Guangxi and Vietnam’s border localities has seen progress after his official visit to China in October 2022.

The Vietnamese leader asked Guangxi and Vietnam's border provinces to take the lead in promoting cooperation in economy, trade, tourism, security-defense, and people-to-people exchange, together building a borderline of peace and friendship.

For his part, the Chinese guest expressed his pleasure to visit Vietnam and his honor to be received by the Vietnamese Party leader.

He affirmed that he will absorb Trong’s important orientational opinions on strengthening the cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities, especially border ones.

He congratulated Vietnam for the socioeconomic development and socialism-building achievements that the Vietnamese people have made under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The Chinese official said he appreciated the results of exchanges and cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnam’s ministries, agencies, and localities over the past time, affirming that Guangxi will continue to coordinate effectively with Vietnamese localities to thoroughly grasp and well implement agreements between the leaders of the two Parties, as well as the common perceptions achieved at the spring meeting program between the Secretaries of the provincial Party Committees of Vietnam's northeastern provinces and Guangxi.

The two sides will strengthen friendship exchanges between agencies at all levels, sectors, and localities; promote substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchange; together build a borderline of high quality, peace and friendship.