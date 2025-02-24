Party leader orders removing bottlenecks for health sector to thrive

He stressed that, in addition to effectively implementing the Party's resolutions on healthcare, it is essential to adopt a new mindset to remove barriers and bottlenecks, enabling the sector to advance in the coming period.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the working session with representatives of the Ministry of Health (MoH) on February 24, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam has urged the health sector to conduct reforms to overcome difficulties and challenges, thus ensuring the goal of universal healthcare in the new context, towards building a modern, equitable, and efficient healthcare system.

During a working session with representatives of the Ministry of Health (MoH) on February 24 to review the sector's recent performance and discuss its orientations and tasks, the Party chief applauded the sector’s remarkable progress over the last seven decades, saying that it meets the increasing demand for healthcare and medical treatment for the people.

He stressed that, in addition to effectively implementing the Party's resolutions on healthcare, it is essential to adopt a new mindset to remove barriers and bottlenecks, enabling the sector to advance in the coming period.

Healthcare is not just about diagnosis and treatment but more importantly, it is about promoting public health to prevent diseases, he said, noting that efforts should focus on research on preventive measures, health promotion, and longevity.

He asked for strengthening the capacity of reproductive health, pediatrics, and geriatrics; promoting public healthcare; and increasing the number of citizens receiving medical check-ups annually or biannually.

He underlined the need to uphold medical ethics among healthcare workers, noting that doctors and medical staff must not only excel in their expertise but also respect and protect patients' lives and health, treat them fairly, uphold their rights and dignity, practice with honesty and objectivity, continuously improve knowledge and skills, and demonstrate responsibility toward the community and society.

The Party chief ordered upgrading equipment and infrastructure and ensuring sufficient doctors and qualified medical staff for medical establishments at district and commune levels, especially in remote areas; developing a satellite hospital network and specialized medical centers; enhancing training and technology transfer from higher-level hospitals to those at lower levels; and encouraging the development of non-state hospitals and medical services.

In addition to providing medical treatment, the sector must strengthen disease prevention measures and improve primary healthcare to reduce illness, he said.

Regarding the improvement of incentive policies and training for high-quality medical personnel, Mr. To Lam suggested that the MoH promptly propose specific measures to improve salaries and allowances for doctors and nurses, especially in disadvantaged areas, and provide financial support for medical students who commit to working in grassroots healthcare after graduation.

Besides, the sector should ive priority to promoting scientific research, international cooperation, and partnerships with global health organizations in training doctors and transferring advanced medical technologies, he said.

The sector was also required to improve insurance policies to support vulnerable groups, ensuring comprehensive coverage for disadvantaged individuals such as the poor, people with disabilities, and children.

Mr. To Lam emphasized the need to enhance the role of traditional medicine within the healthcare system; accelerate the application of digital technology in healthcare management and medical treatment; and seek solutions to address shortcomings in the procurement and bidding process for medicines and medical equipment.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 - 2025), the Party chief extended best wishes to all doctors and medical staff across the country, expressing his belief that the sector will continue to grow strongly, contributing to improving the quality of life for the people, and the nation’s development.

