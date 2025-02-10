Party chief urges Missile Brigade 490 to strengthen combat readiness

Amid complicated and uncertain developments in the world and Vietnam's increasing position, strength and prestige in the international arena, Party General Secretary To Lam requested the unit not to “rest on laurels”, even for a moment.

Amid complicated and uncertain developments in the world and Vietnam's increasing position, strength and prestige in the international arena, Party General Secretary To Lam requested the unit not to “rest on laurels”, or let down their guard, even for a moment.

Party General Secretary To Lam and staff of the Missile Brigade 490 (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, on February 10 visited and held a working session with Missile Brigade 490 under the Artillery Corps stationed in the northern province of Hai Duong.

Amid complicated and uncertain developments in the world and Vietnam's increasing position, strength and prestige in the international arena, Lam requested the unit not to “rest on laurels”, or let down their guard, even for a moment.

To accomplish the assigned tasks, both routine and unexpected, the brigade was asked to continue thoroughly following resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress, the 11th Party Congress of the Vietnam People's Army, and directives from the Party Central Committee, Politburo, Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence.

The Party chief underscored the imperative of seizing every opportunity to improve the comprehensive quality and combat readiness of the Artillery Corps. He envisioned transforming it into a revolutionary, elite, and modern force, ensuring that the brigade lives up to its role as the main ground firepower of the army.

To achieve this, he pushed for the integration of information technology and digital transformation into military training and troop management. Developing comprehensive databases is also the key to improving efficiency in both training and operational management, the General Secretary said.

Secrecy was another key area of focus, he said, stressed the absolute necessity of maintaining strict confidentiality regarding equipment, technical systems, communication networks, operational plans, and advanced weaponry.

The brigade was required to restructure and optimise its staff, ensuring they are streamlined, agile, flexible, and aligned with modern military and weaponry strategies.

It is necessary to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle and spread the campaign on promoting traditions and contributing talent worthy of being called “Uncle Ho’s soldiers” in the new era, he said, calling for enhancing the comprehensive leadership and combat capacity of the Artillery Corps’ Party Committee and its Party organisations.

Since its founding on June 29, 1946, the State has honoured 83 units, 17 officers and soldiers with the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces, with six units earning this distinction twice, according to its Commander Maj. Gen. Nguyen Hong Phong.

Earlier, the Party leader and his delegation planted a tree at the brigade’s headquarters and observed a simulated missile launch mission at the brigade’s stadium.

VNA