Party chief urges deployment of VN-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam has urged Vietnam and Singapore to accelerate the implementation of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Receiving Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Hanoi on March 26, the Party chief underscored the significance of the Singaporean PM's visit, describing it as a crucial step in advancing, concretising the content of and orienting the bilateral ties.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam has urged Vietnam and Singapore to accelerate the implementation of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership by swiftly finalising and signing an Action Plan for the 2025-2030 period.

Receiving Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Hanoi on March 26, the Party chief underscored the significance of the Singaporean PM's visit, describing it as a crucial step in advancing, concretising the content of and orienting the bilateral ties. He emphasised that the trip marks the beginning of a new cooperation programme, reinforcing the growing trust, effectiveness, and depth of the Vietnam-Singapore partnership.

Reaffirming Vietnam's high regard for Singapore as an ASEAN member and a key partner in its development and international integration efforts, General Secretary To Lam called for strengthened collaboration between the two ruling parties, particularly in strategic orientations for the training of officials.

He also welcomed and supported Singapore’s proposals for cooperation in green energy and a regional green electricity network, while advocating for the upgrade of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) network to become greener, smarter and more connected.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the meeting in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief also praised Singapore’s recent decision to open its market for Vietnamese agricultural and livestock products, highlighting the vast potential for expanded cooperation in food security.

PM Lawrence Wong agreed with and expressed his strong support for the strategic cooperation priorities outlined by General Secretary To Lam. He emphasised the importance of reinforcing political trust, deepening mutual understanding, and enhancing strategic coordination through increased exchanges at all levels and via the Party, Government, and Parliamentary channels.

He stressed the need to maximise existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms while developing new frameworks that align with the evolving scale of the Singapore-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Highlighting economic collaboration as a key driver of growth, PM Lawrence Wong underscored the importance of boosting labour cooperation and fostering people-to-people exchanges. He reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to ensuring the effective execution of cooperation agreements, enhancing the Vietnam-Singapore partnership’s substance and impact, and positioning it as a model for collaboration among ASEAN member nations.

On regional and international issues, the PM reiterated Singapore’s commitment to stepping up consultation and coordination at multilateral forums, particularly in ASEAN and APEC. He reaffirmed Singapore’s stance on upholding a rules-based international order, promoting solidarity and unity in ASEAN, and reinforcing ASEAN’s central role in the region.

The two leaders agreed to further deepen ties between the two ruling parties, maintain cooperation in strategic leader training, and establish mechanisms for regular exchanges, aiming to enhance mutual understanding, facilitate the sharing of experience in national development, and lay a strong foundation for Vietnam-Singapore relations in the future.

VNA