Party chief receives Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs

Party General Secretary To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to preserving and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos in a more practical and effective manner.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives visiting Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Hanoi on February 13. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam hosted a reception for visiting Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane in Hanoi on February 13.

At the meeting, the Party leader expressed his delight at the robust development of Vietnam-Laos relations across all fields, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both nations.

He affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to preserving and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in a more practical and effective manner.

The Party chief urged the Vietnamese and Lao foreign ministries to collaborate closely with relevant agencies to prepare for key diplomatic activities in the time to come, particularly in 2025 – a year marked by significant events for both nations.

For his part, Thongsavanh provided an update on Laos's recent development steps, including the implementation of the 11th National Party Congress's Resolution and preparations for local-level Party congresses in the lead up to the 12th National Party Congress.

The diplomat also expressed sincere gratitude for Vietnam’s timely and effective assistance to Laos so far, particularly in helping the nation successfully assume the Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024.

Thongsavanh stressed that the bilateral relationship is currently at its best. He stated, for mutual benefits, Laos is committed to working closely with Vietnam to effectively implement high-level agreements, particularly those between the two Politburos and the memorandum of understanding of the 47th session of the Laos - Vietnam Intergovernmental Committee.

Both host and guest agreed to step up delegation exchanges at all levels, from central to local authorities, as well as to further promote the two countries’ time-honoured traditions.

VNA