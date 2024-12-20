Party chief receives Chinese Minister of Defence

Party General Secretary To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 19 for Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun.

Party General Secretary To Lam, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 19 for Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun and a delegation from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) who are in Vietnam for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Defence Festival (December 22).

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) receives Chinese Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun and a delegation from the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Hanoi on December 19. (Photo: VNA)

Hailing Dong and the Chinese delegation's visit, General Secretary Lam described it as a strong commitment of the Party, Government, and PLA to the traditional friendship between the two Parties, States, and armies.

The visit helps materialise high-level common perceptions on strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation as a key pillar in Vietnam-China relations, he said.

The top leader extended his regards to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He congratulated China on its remarkable achievements during over 40 years of reform and opening up and in 2024, meeting its first centenary goal and advancing toward second centenary goal, contributing positively to regional and global peace and stability.

For his part, Dong conveyed the regards from Xi to General Secretary Lam, and congratulated Vietnam on the achievements that the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) has made over the past 80 years. He expressed his confidence that under the steadfast leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by General Secretary To Lam, Vietnam will achieve new great successes in its renewal and socialist construction, realising its goals on the 100th founding anniversary of the country and Party.

The General Secretary affirmed that the Party, State, army, and people of Vietnam always treasure the significant support from China throughout various historical periods, and highly value the substantial and breakthrough progress in relations between the two Parties, countries, and armies.

He noted that bilateral defence cooperation has been strengthened to become increasingly practical and effective, contributing to enhancing political trust, solidarity, and friendship between the two Parties, States, and armies, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples and making positive contributions to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

The leader asked the two Ministries of National Defence and armies to increase all-level exchanges and meetings, effectively implementing existing cooperation mechanisms, and exploring new areas of potential collaboration. He emphasised the need for expanding cooperation in political and ideological education, personnel training, and border defence, and better controlling and settling disputes at sea based on high-level common perceptions and international law.

Dong affirmed that China always attaches great importance to the traditional friendship between the two Parties, States, and armies. He emphasised the PLA's readiness to implement high-level common perceptions and to work with the VPA to promote substantive and comprehensive cooperation, contributing to building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

