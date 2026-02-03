NA Chairman holds talks with Speaker of Jordanian House of Representatives

Welcoming the Jordanian Speaker, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed that the visit took place shortly after the official visit to Vietnam by King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein.

Welcoming the Jordanian Speaker, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed that the visit took place shortly after the official visit to Vietnam by King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, reflecting Jordan’s strong determination to promoting friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, including parliamentary collaboration.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) welcomes Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man held talks with Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi in Hanoi on February 2, within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from February 2–5.

The Chairman congratulated Jordan on its development achievements and its role and contributions to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen substantive and effective cooperation with Jordan in all fields.

He briefed his guest on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, and its readiness to make active and responsible contributions to peace, stability and cooperation on the basis of respect for the United Nations Charter and international law.

For his part, Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi said he was delighted to visit Vietnam for the first time, congratulated the country on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, and conveyed congratulations from King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein and other Jordanian leaders to Party General Secretary To Lam and other Vietnamese leaders. The speaker shared that following his visit, the Jordanian King repeatedly highlighted his strong impressions of Vietnam’s geographical position, political vision, and growing regional role and stature.

Expressing admiration for Vietnam’s development achievements, the Jordanian Speaker described the country as a “miracle of economic and technological development,” affirming Jordan’s desire to expand unlimited cooperation with Vietnam. He highly appreciated Vietnam’s balanced stance and support on the Palestinian issue and underscored Jordan’s readiness, given its strategic position, to serve as a bridge for cooperation with Vietnam in promoting peace, reconstruction and development in the Middle East.

The leaders agreed to further strengthen political and diplomatic relations as a foundation for comprehensive cooperation, intensify exchanges of delegations, especially high-level visits, and enhance partnerships between specialised committees of the two parliaments. NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man took the occasion to invite Speaker of the Jordanian Senate Faisal El-Fayez to visit Vietnam at an early date.

The two sides agreed to facilitate the presence and support of citizens and businesses of both countries, including consideration of opening resident representative offices, and to promote their respective roles as bridges linking Vietnam with the Middle East, Jordan with ASEAN, and the two regions, while coordinating stances and supporting each other at multilateral forums.

On parliamentary cooperation, both sides agreed to step up exchanges and sharing of legislative experience, promote cooperation among parliamentarians, consider establishing a friendship parliamentarians’ group, and continue coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

In the fields of economy and trade, they acknowledged that there remains considerable potential for further collaboration. NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed Vietnam’s desire to expand cooperation with Jordan in trade and investment, tourism, agriculture, education and training, and healthcare, while promoting ties in fields where their strengths are complementary. In this regard, he expressed Vietnam’s wish for Jordan’s support in technologies to combat salinity intrusion using coral reef-based solutions in the Mekong Delta.

The two sides also agreed to enhance coordination, accelerate negotiations, and move toward the early signing and ratification of important bilateral agreements to improve the legal framework and facilitate cooperation.

VNA