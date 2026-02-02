Jordanian House Speaker arrives in Hanoi for official visit to Vietnam

The visit reflects the strong commitment of the Jordanian Royal Family, Government and House of Representatives to promoting comprehensive relations with Vietnam, including parliamentary cooperation.

Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi (center) arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 2 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi arrived in Hanoi on February 2 afternoon, beginning an official visit to Vietnam until February 5 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

Welcoming the Jordanian House Speaker and his delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Don Tuan Phong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Middle East – Africa Department and the State Protocol Department.

Accompanying Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi on the visit are Jordan’s Ambassador to Singapore and Vietnam Sa’ed Radaideh; several members of the Jordanian Parliament representing finance, youth and sports, health and food, environment and climate, agriculture and water, legal, and administrative committees; along with the chief of staff of the House Speaker’s Office and the secretary-general of the House of Representatives.

Vietnam and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1980. The official visit by Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi marks the first exchange of high-level delegations between the two countries’ legislative bodies. It takes place just three months after the visit to Vietnam by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and is also Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi’s first overseas trip since assuming office in October 2025.

VNA