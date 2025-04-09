Party chief meets former public security officers

Party General Secretary To Lam met and presented gifts to former public security officers who once bravely served during the anti-US resistance war in southern Vietnam, at a meeting in Hanoi on April 8.

Party General Secretary To Lam underscored the Party's unwavering commitment to its highest goals of maintaining social stability, fostering economic development, and improving people's lives. Vietnam, he said, is steadfast in its vision to become a developing nation with a modern industry by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.

Party General Secretary To Lam presented gifts to former public security officers who once bravely served during the anti-US resistance war in southern Vietnam, at a meeting in Hanoi on April 8, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30).

The Party chief expressed his profound gratitude to the veterans, recognising their unwavering dedication and the sacrifices made by the southern public security force and people nationwide during the struggle.

Party General Secretary To Lam underscored the Party's unwavering commitment to its highest goals of maintaining social stability, fostering economic development, and improving people's lives. Vietnam, he said, is steadfast in its vision to become a developing nation with a modern industry by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

According to the leader, the people's public security force has undergone three organisational overhauls since 2018 to boost its efficiency and effectiveness. The Ministry of Public Security has phased out district-level police units, assumed new responsibilities, and played a pivotal role in ensuring political security and public order. Beyond these core duties, the ministry has actively contributed to strategic advisory roles and socio-economic development, safeguarding peace and security for all.

He underscored the Party's ongoing efforts to uplift people's material and spiritual lives, especially in ethnic minorities, border, remote and island areas, former revolutionary bases, strategic zones, and religious communities. Key initiatives include comprehensive social welfare policies for ex-revolutionaries, tuition-free education at all levels of general schooling, eliminating run-down houses nationwide, advancing healthcare toward the ultimate goal of free medical care for all people, among others.

On the political system restructuring, Party General Secretary To Lam highlighted a streamlined, efficient and effective approach. This process, he noted, is being undertaken with a systematic, scientific, and humane mindset, driven by determination and urgency.

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation were underlined as critical drivers for Vietnam's future growth. These areas, he asserted, are not merely inevitable trends but urgent requirements for the nation to bridge the development gap with the region and the world. They offer unprecedented opportunities to enhance labour productivity, foster innovation, and improve the quality of life for all citizens, serving as the "golden key" to rapid and prosperous growth.

With the 14th National Party Congress slated for early 2026, he urged the entire Party, people and army to unite together, seize opportunities, harness resources, and prioritise internal strengths and human capital.

The top leader requested public security officers who once served in the southern battlefields to actively contribute their ideas to refine the documents for the upcoming Congress, effectively follow the Party's strategic policies in this new phase, and continued to encourage the Party, army, and public security force to fulfill their political tasks, ensuring Vietnam’s continued rise in a dynamic era.

Vietnamplus