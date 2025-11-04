Party chief congratulates Singaporean ambassador on successful tenure

The Vietnamese Party and State always consider Singapore a close friend, a trusted companion, and a key economic partner, the Party leader said, wishing to unceasingly deepen the newly upgraded partnership to deliver real gains to their peoples.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and outgoing Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam congratulated outgoing Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam on his successful tenure during a reception in Hanoi on October 3, crediting his important role in the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the host’s historic visit to Singapore in March.

The Vietnamese Party and State always consider Singapore a close friend, a trusted companion, and a key economic partner, he said, wishing to unceasingly deepen the newly upgraded partnership to deliver real gains to their peoples.

Speaking highly of Singapore’s enduring assistance since Vietnam’s early years of Doi Moi (renewal) and global integration, particularly in policy building and workforce training, he called for stronger political trust through high-level exchanges and closer party-to-party collaboration.

He urged the early launch of a strategic dialogue mechanism between the two ruling parties and the effective implementation of the newly signed action plan for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, making it a model relationship in the region, especially in Singapore’s key strengths and Vietnam’s priorities, including digital transformation, renewable energy, carbon credits, source technologies, food security, innovation, financial hub development, logistics, and aviation, maritime, and power grid connectivity, as well as responsible contributions to regional peace, stability, and development.

The host thanked Singapore for its practical assistance to Vietnam following recent natural disasters and wished the ambassador, in his future endeavors, would remain a close friend of Vietnam.

Ambassador Ratnam, for his part, conveyed greetings from Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the People’s Action Party Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to General Secretary To Lam.

He called Vietnam his “second home” after nearly five years in office and praised the resilience, adaptability, and unity of its people, expressing confidence that Vietnam will achieve its goal of becoming a developed and high-income nation by 2045.

With vast untapped potential, Ratnam agreed with the General Secretary’s guidance on bilateral ties, noting that mutual political trust between the two nations’ leaders serves as a solid foundation for enhanced relations and ASEAN’s unity and shared prosperity.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

The 2025–2030 action plan for the Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will mark a new phase of deeper and more effective cooperation, he said.

He pledged to continue nurturing Vietnam–Singapore relations in any future role, including advancing the next generation of Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) with the aim of 30 hi-tech and innovation-driven parks in Vietnam in the near future.

The diplomat also pointed to promising collaboration in other important fields like national defense security, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, adding he hopes that the two sides will work closely to leverage upcoming milestones in 2027, when Vietnam hosts APEC and Singapore chairs ASEAN.

