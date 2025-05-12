Party chief calls for closer friendship between Vietnam, Belarus

Party General Secretary To Lam had a meeting with representatives of the Belarusian Society of Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries (BSFCRFC), the Belarus-Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA), and former Belarusian experts.

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its traditional friendship with Belarus and wishes to further strengthen cooperation across all fields for the mutual benefit of the two nations, and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and around the world.

Party General Secretary To Lam shakes hands with a Belarusian veteran with outstanding contributions to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam had a meeting with representatives of the Belarusian Society of Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries (BSFCRFC), the Belarus-Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA), and former Belarusian experts who had supported Vietnam in Minsk on May 11 (local time) as part of his two-day State visit to the country.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his delight to meet Belarusian comrades and friends who always stay close to Vietnam, including experts that provided wholehearted support and assistance to Vietnam during difficult times in the past. Over the past 30 years since Vietnam and Belarus established diplomatic ties in 1992, despite many challenges, the solidarity and friendship between the two countries' people have remained strong, warm, and full of trust, he stressed, noting that this is a valuable asset of the two nations.

General Secretary To Lam stated that the Vietnamese people will never forget the strong support and heartfelt assistance given by the former Soviet Union and Belarus today to Vietnam during its struggle for national independence and reunification in the past, as well as in its ongoing national construction and defence efforts.

He emphasised that Vietnam highly values the role of the people in fostering a peaceful and stable environment for development. He spoke highly of efforts and active contributions of the people’s organisations of the two countries to promoting people-to-people exchanges and important projects, thereby strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, and cooperation between the Vietnamese and Belarusian people.

Welcoming the dynamic, creative, and practical activities of the BSFCRFC and the BVFA in recent times, the Vietnamese leader called on them to work closely with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Belarus Friendship Association to continue organising deeper exchange activities that involve people from all walks of life, scientists, businesses, and especially young people, towards deepening their understanding and ties, thus strengthening the bilateral friendship.

He also urged the associations to promote connections and serve as a bridge for universities, professional organisations, and businesses of the two sides to set up partnerships in education - training, culture, and trade - investment.

The Party chief underscored the vital role of people’s organisations in preserving and passing down to future generations the legacy of steadfast friendship and enduring cooperation between the people of Vietnam and Belarus, contributing to strengthening and further developing the traditional friendship between the two nations, he stressed.

Earlier the same day, General Secretary To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation paid tribute at the Victory Monument in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The site is a revered destination for both locals and international visitors to honour those who sacrificed their lives during the Great Patriotic War.

