Parliament passes resolution on results of vote of confidence

The National Assembly (NA) on October 25 afternoon adopted a resolution confirming the results of the vote of confidence on the persons holding the positions it elected or approved.

The resolution won support from 470 out of 472 votes, or 95.14%.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the vote of confidence, part of the ongoing sixth session of the 15th NA, was held in a strict, democratic, objective, transparent, and serious manner in line with Resolution No. 96/2023/QH15 on the collection and casting of votes of confidence on persons holding positions elected or approved by the NA and People’s Councils.

Earlier, the vote counting committee announced the results for the 44 officials subject to the vote of confidence.