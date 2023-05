Around 86 paragliders from 11 clubs nationwide participated in the 2023 Open Paragliding Championship on Ly Son Island off the coast of Quang Ngai province from May 20-21.

The competition comprises individual men and individual women categories and team classification. Pilots will take off from a point on Thoi Loi Mountain and land on a runway at An Hai Airport.

The paragliding competition is one of the cultural and sports activities responding to Quang Ngai Province's tourism promotional program to promote the locality’s tourism from April 29 to May 22.

The program themed “Ly Son – wonder of sea and islands” includes an exhibition on the sea and islands heritages of Ly Son, Tu Linh traditional boat race, a Women's volleyball competition, a running race, and a sea swimming competition.