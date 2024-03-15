Owners of dogs and cats not follow regulations to receive fine

Due to the increasing number of rabies deaths and people undergoing rabies preventive treatment, the Vietnamese government directed to impose tough fines on owners of dogs and cats who breach the present regulation.

Owners of dogs and cats must take their animal to get vaccine against rabies

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has just signed the telegram No. 22/CD-TTg on focusing on strict prevention of rabies.

Accordingly, to prevent the risk of increasing the number of people undergoing medical treatment for rabies caused by animal bites, the number of deaths due to rabies, and get rid of animals which cause rabies, especially dogs and cats freely roaming in streets, the Prime Minister requested chairpersons of people's committees in provinces and cities to continue the drastic and effective implementation of rabies prevention and control.

Under the PM’s direction, chairpersons must increase information to raise people's awareness and responsibility and guide people to strictly comply with legal regulations in raising and managing dogs, cats and other types of animals that can cause disease for people. Animal owners should pay attention to vaccination and rabies prevention and control for dogs and cats. People who are bitten by animals were advised to get the vaccine against rabies.

Local administrators must guide owners of dogs, cats and other animals that are at risk of causing diseases to commit to properly and fully complying with regulations on raising, confining and managing, especially declaration of vaccination and prevention. Owners are not allowed to let dogs and cats roam freely.

Moreover, when taking dogs and cats out to public and crowded places, residential areas and apartments, animal owners must manage and fully implement measures to ensure the safety of people around; for instance, owners must wear a muzzle, a leash and a handler for their dogs and ensure environmental hygiene.

The Prime Minister requested to strictly implement rabies vaccination for dogs and cats. According to his request, at least over 80 percent of the total dog and cat population in each area will be vaccinated against rabies in 2024 and the following years.

Localities are directed to strengthen strict handling of cases of violation of legal regulations in raising and managing dogs and cats. Those who don’t follow the regulations in raising and managing dogs and cats, leading to serious consequences will be prosecuted according to the provisions of the law.

Heads of authorities will be held accountable if they are negligent in leading and directing rabies prevention and control, especially in rural areas where many people die from rabies such as in the provinces of Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Binh Phuoc, Ben Tre, Nghe An, Dien Bien and places with low rate of rabies vaccination for the total dog population( below 10 percent) including Quang Binh, Hau Giang, Binh Dinh and Quang Nam province.

The Ministry of Public Security coordinates with people's committees in provinces and cities to direct local police to proactively grasp the situation, promptly investigate and strictly handle cases where dog owners do not comply with regulations on raising and managing dogs, leading to serious consequences.

According to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 82 people reportedly died from rabies in 30 provinces and cities in 2023 while 674,888 people bitten by animals have had to receive preventive treatment for rabies, an increase of 45 percent compared to 2022.

In the first 2 months of 2024, 18 people died from rabies in 14 provinces and cities, an increase of 9 cases compared to the same period in 2023. The number of people requiring rabies preventive treatment reached nearly 70,000 people, an increase of 11 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Recently, 14 students and teachers in Quang Ninh Province were bitten by a rabies dog.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan