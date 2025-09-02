International

Overseas Vietnamese celebrate National Day with pride

As Vietnam marks the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2, Vietnamese communities across the world are celebrating with events that highlight patriotism, national pride and aspirations for a vibrant future.

In Japan, the Vietnamese community hosted an event at Ueno Park in response to the campaign “Marching Forward with Vietnam – One Billion Steps into the New Era".

More than 200 people, including students, workers, families and Japanese friends, who love Vietnamese culture, joined the event.

screenshot-2025-09-02-054150-6879-7120.png
The Ueno Park event in Japan marked the campaign 'Marching Forward with Vietnam – One Billion Steps into the New Era'. (Photo: VNA)

Key activities featured a group walk in traditional costume, community photo sessions, and the ‘I Love Vietnam 2025’ flashmob.

The event was organized by the Vietnam Traditional Arts and Culture Association in Japan (BETORAKU).

In Mexico, more than 40 photographs at the ‘Vietnam: A Promising Destination’ exhibition highlighted the country’s natural beauty, cultural richness and friendly people, offering residents of Mexico City and international visitors an engaging journey through Vietnam.

In the Czech Republic, the second Europe-wide Vietnamese Traditional Arts Festival in Prague showcased the vibrancy of the nation’s cultural heritage during the National Day celebrations.

The festival featured 30 performances selected from Vietnamese folk clubs across Europe, reflecting the enduring vitality of Vietnamese culture abroad. This year’s highlight was the participation of second- and third-generation members of the community.

The National Day celebrations were held worldwide, including in the United States, Australia, China, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and other countries, reflecting the overseas Vietnamese community’s enduring connection to their homeland.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong

