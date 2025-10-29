Vietnam, Singapore expand cooperation in cybersecurity and search-and-rescue

Vietnam and Singapore expand cooperation in cybersecurity and search and rescue at a meeting between the Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defense and the Singaporean Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien (R) and Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee of the Ministry of Defense at the 16th Vietnam–Singapore Defense Policy Dialogue

At the 16th Vietnam–Singapore Defense Policy Dialogue held yesterday at Military Zone 5 Headquarters in Da Nang, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Minister of National Defense and Head of the Vietnamese delegation, and Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee of the Ministry of Defense and Head of the Singaporean delegation co-chaired the session.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on global and regional developments and issues of mutual concern. They agreed to enhance delegation exchanges, maintain the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, promote human resource training, and strengthen collaboration among the Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard forces.

The two delegations also reached a consensus on expanding cooperation into new areas, including cybersecurity and search-and-rescue operations. On this occasion, the two heads of delegation signed the 2025–2028 Defense Cooperation Plan and witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the naval forces of the two countries.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan