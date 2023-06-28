Over 500 people join Yoga International Day in Dong Thap

The ninth International Yoga Day 2023 was opened in Van Mieu Park, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap this morning with participation of more than 500 yoga lovers.

The International Yoga Day is an important people-to-people diplomacy activity contributing to strengthening cultural exchange, friendly relationships, people-to-people cooperation of Dong Thap Province in particular and Vietnamese people in general with Indian people.

The People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province this morning collaborated with the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to organize the ninth International Yoga Day 2023 themed “One world, one health”.

Consul General of India to Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi and Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province Nguyen Phuoc Thien joined the event.

The International Yoga Day aims to encourage sports practice and improve the health of people in Dong Thap.

This is the second time the Mekong Delta province organized the event with the performances of 500 people from Yoga clubs, colleges, universities and agencies, unions and enterprises in Cao Lanh City along with experts and businessmen from India.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province Nguyen Phuoc Thien said that the event was considered as a highlighted cultural exchange activity to spread the spirit of green, healthy and positive living to the communities of the people of the two countries.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province confirmed that Yoga culture has been step-by-step developed in many places all over the world, including in Vietnam and particularly in Dong Thap Province. At the current time, the locality has many clubs, Yoga groups for various ages, especially heading to officers, officials, employees and office workers to improve their health and aesthetics along with promoting their competence, concentration and innovation for their work.

In addition, the event aimed at promoting and introducing the potentialities and investment opportunities together with active, friendly images of local people to domestic and international tourists.

Besides, the event is on the chain of activities responding to International Yoga Day (June 21) and the Trade and Investment Cooperation Conference between India and Dong Thap Province in 2023 which takes place from June 27 to June 29 in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap.