Over 30 Vietnamese enterprises attend Thaifex Anuga 2023

A delegation of more than 30 Vietnamese enterprises will join Thaifex Anuga 2023 from May 23 to May 27.

Apart from the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Goods, 33 enterprises from provinces and cities of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Bac Giang, Kien Giang, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Thanh Hoa, Ba Ria- Vung Tau, Phu Yen, Tra Vinh, Can Tho, Tay Ninh and so on registered to attend the event.

The delegation of Vietnamese enterprises will display and introduce fish sauces produced in Phu Quoc, confectionery, fruit juice, products from lotus, rice vermicelli and herbal tea and other typical products at the event.

Within the framework of activities at Thaifex Anuga 2023, the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Goods will organize the trade promotion program of Business Trip- Thaifex 2023.

Thaifex Anuga is an annual international trade exhibition focusing on the food and beverage industry and Asia's largest food and beverage trade show.