Over 30 int'l graduate students joining training program in Binh Dinh Province

More than 30 international graduate students are attending a physics and space training camp in the Central Province of Binh Dinh of Vietnam.

Graduate students, lecturers and leaders of ICISE Center pose for a photo on the sidelines of the event.

Yesterday, at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) at Quy Hoa Valley in the coastal city of Quy Nhon of Binh Dinh Province, an opening ceremony for a basic science training event called ‘training camp’ took place.

The training camp gathered over 30 graduate students and students from 6 countries, including the US, Germany, Japan, India, the Czech Republic, and Vietnam for a six-day training camp focused on particle physics, hardware engineering, and advanced techniques for studying and detecting light and cosmic rays.

The training camp will feature direct instruction and guidance from renowned scientists, including Professor Yuichi Oyama of the High Energy Accelerator Research Institute in Japan, Professor Atsumu Suzuki from Japan's Kobe University and Dr. Michael Holik from Czech Technical University in the Czech Republic. Additionally, the program will include online lectures and guidance from professors and researchers from the United States, Japan, and Vietnam.

According to Professor Tran Thanh Van who is Chairman of the Vietnam Science Association, the training camp is like a short-term training course lasting 5-6 days. Thereby, it will provide students with knowledge about particle physics, the nature of light, rays in the universe and advanced methods to detect them.

Notably, students will receive hands-on training from leading scientists in essential experimental skills. These include designing readout circuits with light sensors, using electronic modules for signal processing and recording, managing noisy signals, simulating and designing experiments, and collecting and analyzing data from light signals and cosmic rays.

Attendees will learn about Timepix technology, an advanced system used in NASA's space missions and medical imaging. The course will also cover Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) programing, which allows for highly flexible semiconductor integration.

On this occasion, the Neutrino Physics Research Group at the IFIRSE Research Institute (under ICISE) will also host a specialized training event on neutrino physics, titled the ‘Vietnam Neutrino School’. Held annually since 2017 at ICISE, this program selects graduate students and researchers from Vietnam, as well as from across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, to participate.

Professor Tran Thanh Van and four distinguished Japanese physics professors established and provided essential support to the Neutrino Physics Research Group. Since its inception nearly nine years ago, the group has achieved significant milestones in neutrino physics research, both in Vietnam and internationally. Critically, it stands as the only Southeast Asian group involved in major neutrino detection experiments in Japan.

Professor Tran Thanh Van revealed that when attending the course, students have the opportunity to approach leading scientists, professors, and doctors who are researching at large institutes, universities, and laboratories around the world. This is also an opportunity for students to connect, seek scholarships, or receive sponsorship from well-known scientists in the world.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan