Over 200 personnel mobilized to extinguish forest fire in Nghe An

Authorities and local residents in Nghe An Province successfully contained a forest fire in an acacia plantation on the night of April 10, overcoming rugged terrain and extreme weather to prevent the blaze from spreading.

Local authorities and residents are working tirelessly to contain the blaze.

A massive mobilization of local authorities and residents successfully extinguished a forest fire that broke out in the border region of Chau Binh and Tam Hop communes in Nghe An Province.

According to Chairman Lo Van The of the Chau Binh Commune People’s Committee, the fire was first detected at approximately 6:00 p.m. on April 10 within a local acacia plantation. In response, local authorities immediately mobilized over 200 personnel to the scene. The emergency teams worked urgently to establish firebreaks to prevent the blaze from spreading across the wider forest area.

The firefighting efforts faced significant hurdles due to the steep and rugged terrain and the current spell of prolonged extreme heat. Coupled with strong winds, these conditions hindered access to the heart of the fire and slowed the creation of containment lines.

The fire was successfully brought under control and extinguished by 9:00 p.m. that evening. Despite the fire being out, local authorities have maintained a presence on-site to monitor for potential flare-ups. As of the morning of April 11, the total extent of the damage remains under assessment.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan