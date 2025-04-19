Over 20 international delegations to attend Vietnam's Reunification celebration

More than 20 international delegations will join the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City.

In accordance with the directives of the Central Steering Committee for the Celebration of Major Holidays and Significant Historical Events for the 2023–2025 period, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has collaborated with the Central Propaganda and Education Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, and other relevant agencies to organize a domestic and international press conference in Hanoi yesterday to provide information about commemorative activities for the anniversary.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the press conference

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification has garnered significant international interest, with over 20 delegations having confirmed their attendance. This includes three high-level delegations, four delegations at the ministerial level or higher, and representatives from more than 15 political parties spanning all continents.

Furthermore, Ho Chi Minh City has received confirmation from over 20 of its sister localities and numerous international individuals who played an active role in the anti-war movement in Vietnam, highlighting the global significance of this milestone anniversary.

The participation of international delegations demonstrates their affection and close attachment to Vietnam, and at the same time shows the stature and profound meaning of this event, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the press brief

A special point in this year's program is that for the first time, the parade will have the participation of a representative delegation of overseas Vietnamese, with more than 120 delegates from more than 25 countries and territories. The delegation comprises not only individuals with a history of support for national independence, but also many notable intellectuals, artists, and young businessmen.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee mentioned that the National Commemoration Program will take place on the morning of April 30, along Le Duan Street, District 1, as well as several central streets in Ho Chi Minh City. The event will be broadcast live on VTV1, Ho Chi Minh City Television, and various local radio and television stations.

She added that Ho Chi Minh City leaders would hold a ceremony to offer incense and flowers to commemorate heroic martyrs; offer incense and flowers to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang on April 29.

According to her, the southern largest city will host a series of celebratory events, including the “Colors of the city named after Uncle Ho” Festival from April 19 to 30. The festival’s highlight will be a 3D mapping art performance projected onto the façade of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee headquarters, blending light, sound, symphonic, and choral music into a captivating visual spectacle. Notably, on the evening of April 19, a coordinated display of 2,000 drones, accompanied by fireworks, will illuminate the city skyline, promising a breathtaking experience for audiences.

Furthermore, the film exhibition Am vang dai thang mua xuan ( Echoes of the Great Victory of Spring 1975) will feature 300 rare documentary photographs and community film screenings on the evenings of April 27 and 28 at the Nguyen Hue – Ngo Duc Ke stage.

A special artistic program titled Ngay thong nhat non song (National Reunification Day) will be held at the Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and broadcast live nationwide on the evening of April 30.

Another series of significant cultural events are scheduled in Ho Chi Minh City to commemorate the upcoming anniversary. These include the outdoor art program Dat nuoc tron niem vui (The Country is Full of Joy) on April 20 at the Reunification Hall; a special concert program titled Ban giao huong hoa binh (Peace Symphony) on the evening of April 21 at the Ho Chi Minh City Theater.

Moreover, there are the national television program named Vang mai khuc khai hoan (Forever the Triumphant Song) on April 27 live broadcast in Ho Chi Minh City and a special art program, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the southern largest city on April 29 in front of the Reunification Hall.

So far, over 600 reporters from local press agencies and 122 foreign press reporters have registered to participate in the activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee announced that a "Press Week" will be organized from April 25 to May 1, specifically for foreign reporters who are war correspondents, reporters from nations that supported Vietnam during the war and overseas reporters.

This initiative aims to express gratitude for their contributions and support during the war, as well as to offer historical tours exclusively for reporters.

By Mai An – Translated By Anh Quan