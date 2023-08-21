Over 102,000 first graders in HCMC start new school year

More than 102,000 first graders and their parents this morning were present at public primary schools in Ho Chi Minh City to start the new school year 2023- 2024.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper's reporter, parents were ready at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1 since early morning to take their children to classrooms.

Amid the joyful and exciting atmosphere to welcome the new school year 2023-2024, Principal of Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School Do Ngoc Chi informed that the school has welcomed 289 first graders for the new school year.

It is a special day for first graders as they start to get acquainted with a new studying environment, new teachers and friends. Additionally, there will be new things for first graders as they shall learn how to read, write, do mathematics and other subjects, and join many practical activities to be mutually creative and grow together, she added.

Similarly, Principal of the Hong Ha Primary School in Binh Thanh District Bui Thi Hai Yen said that the school has received 353 first graders in the new school year.

To create an active ambiance, all of the school managers, teachers and staff received pupils right at the school gate. The pupils were offered candies and followed their parents to the schoolyard.

On the first day, teachers introduced their pupils to the school facilities, the position of the water closet and other functional rooms. Notably, this year, both parents and first graders joined the new school year ceremony.

During the first week of the new school year, public primary schools will not organize semi-boarding service, pupils shall get accustomed to classrooms in the morning and their parents will take them home at noon.

After the school opening ceremony on September 5, the schools will provide a semi-boarding service and teach two shifts a day.