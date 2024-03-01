Opinions collected for draft Law on Teacher: Necessity of practising certificate

The Education and Training Ministry is gathering opinions for the draft Law on Teachers according to Resolution 95-NQ/CP, issued on July 7, 2023.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai is teaching students of the Chemistry Faculty in the University of Science (Vietnam National University-HCM)



As applicable regulations for teachers are rather inconsistent and incomprehensive, it is essential to introduce specific laws on teachers for ease of management.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Kim Hong – former President of HCMC University of Education – voiced that teachers (from primary to tertiary levels) all play a critical role in the development of a country. However, in Vietnam, there is not yet any laws specifically for them. Other legal documents related to them are not truly suitable for the nature of their job, and many are merely sub-law ones.

After the two formal discussions held in Ninh Binh Province and Ho Chi Minh City about the development of a draft Law on Teachers, there are contradictory ideas on the introduction of a practising certificate for a teacher. Dr. Hong supports the issuance of such a paper, saying that it is necessary both to display the great expectation of society to the teacher force and to boost the growth of the private sector in education in the upcoming years.

She hoped that the Law on Teachers can detail the training as well as educational quality of teachers, be they in the public or private sector. Since the product of education is human beings, it is vital to have clear regulations on not only professional aspects but also morality.

A practising certificate is not a barrier but a way to remind teachers to better perform their noble role under the monitoring of learners, their parents, the management, and the whole community. This means that such a certificate proves the owner is a true educator.

When introducing regulations for this certificate, it is necessary not to ask current teachers in educational institutes to take part in any courses to obtain the certificate. The paper only aims at helping trainers to be highly aware of their responsibilities and fulfill their duty to the fullest.

Along with stricter monitoring from society, teachers are eligible to receive more respect and protection from the community. A teacher practising certificate allows the owner to perform the functions prescribed in the profession, to change workplace conveniently when in need, and to be protected by the law when doing their job.

Agencies and educational institutes in both the public and private sectors can treat this certificate as a recruitment requirement. According to the applicable law of Vietnam, the issuance of this practising certificate to eligible people is the charge of a state management unit, in compliance with the Law of Teachers and other valid legal documents at the time of issuance.

When professional requirements are not met, teachers might have their practising certificate revoked to ensure the rights of teachers and learners according to the law.

A foreign teacher is teaching English to students in Ton Duc Thang University (Photo: SGGP)



Dr. Vu Minh Duc – Director of the Teachers and Educational Managers Department (under the Education and Training Ministry) – agreed that the Law on Teachers is essential due to the decisive role of teachers in education. Following the direction of the Prime Minister, the Education and Training Ministry is developing the Law on Teachers with the aim of providing favorable conditions for the growth of the national teaching force.

It has proposed and received approval for five policies of teacher identification; teacher standards and titles; teacher employment, designation, and working system; teacher training, rewarding, and appreciation; teacher management.

Meanwhile, the Government assigned the Education and Training Ministry to study the full institutionalization of the Party’s policies related to teachers; to review, amend inadequacies, and ensure the consistency of application legal documents regarding teachers. The policies must display a strong decentralization of power to localities, clear criteria and standards for the role of teachers, detailed awards to the outstanding.

There should be discussion to collect opinions from experts and the public on this matter to increase the persuasion and feasibility of the Law on Teachers when being applied.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Minh – President of Hanoi National University of Education – said that it is necessary to explain thoroughly the special nature of the teaching profession for consistent understanding. Such details as the unit to issue a teacher practising certificate or the criteria for foreign teachers must also be clearly regulated.

Dr. Bui Thi Hong Hanh – Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Vietnam National University-HCM – stated that Vietnam’s legal framework on education has no detailed regulations on foreign teachers. These subjects are under the management of the labor laws, which consider them the same as other labors.

However, as the role, missions, and rights of a teacher is more special, this application is not truly appropriate. This is the weakness in the laws on education in Vietnam now. Hence, the committee in charge of developing the draft Law on Teachers must detail this important content in the draft.

