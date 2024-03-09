Old citizen ID cards valid until prescribed expiry date

One of the most important contents of the Law on Identification (ID) is the change of old citizen ID cards into new identification cards, effective as of July 1, 2024.

Regarding the new content, Colonel Vu Van Tan, Deputy Director General of the Public Security Ministry's Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) said that citizen identification cards issued before July 1, 2024 shall be valid until the expiry date prescribed in the card. New identification cards will be issued for those in need.

Colonel Vu Van Tan also informed that as of July 2024, identification cards will be issued for citizens aged 14 years who have not been had ID cards and those whose ID cards have expired.

On July 1, it is expected that the Ministry of Public Security will annually issue identification cards for ten million cases, including three million new cards for citizens from 14 years old and children on demand; four million cards for those who want to change in to the new cards and three million re-granted cards.

During the period of July 1, 2024 to July 1, 2025, the Ministry of Public Security is expected to grant around 15 million identification cards, comprising five million new issuance cases for citizens from 14 years old and under 14 years old on demand; three million cards for cases with expired ID cards and so on.

In order to avoid congestion at identification card issuance points, Colonel Vu Van Tan said that the upcoming granting session would be dedicated to citizens from 14 years old and those with expired or lost citizen identification cards, adjusted information and cases on demand.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong